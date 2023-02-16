Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 581,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of B2Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $42,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,772,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

