Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Stake in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,920 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FINMU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Marlin Technology by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS FINMU remained flat at $10.13 during trading on Thursday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

