Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 434,664 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,664 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ambev by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of ABEV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,348,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,151,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

