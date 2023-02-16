LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDXW) Short Interest Update

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDXW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LumiraDx Trading Down 17.2 %

Shares of LMDXW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 4,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,416. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10. LumiraDx has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.54.

