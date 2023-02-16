Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 356,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Luna Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 31.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 43,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth $39,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Luna Innovations Stock Down 2.7 %

About Luna Innovations

LUNA stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $315.45 million, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.27. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

(Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

Read More

