Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,616,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,059,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,882,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total value of $1,919,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $282.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.35. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $315.45.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

