Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total value of $1,919,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total transaction of $1,919,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $282.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $315.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

