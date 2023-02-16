Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) was up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $303.09 and last traded at $300.62. Approximately 404,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 353,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.26.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.30 and its 200-day moving average is $133.35.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,489 shares of company stock worth $20,414,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,815,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

