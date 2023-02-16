Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 189,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of MMP stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

