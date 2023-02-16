Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.75.

NYSE:MGA opened at $56.60 on Monday. Magna International has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth about $230,157,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Magna International by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,990,000 after buying an additional 181,344 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,262,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,902,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Magna International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after buying an additional 89,292 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

