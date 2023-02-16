MagnetGold (MTG) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. MagnetGold has a market cap of $163.99 million and $192.28 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001599 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

