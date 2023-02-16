Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 32 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

