Manifold Finance (FOLD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $133.07 Million

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $31.27 or 0.00127537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00423610 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.76 or 0.28060704 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

