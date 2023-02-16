Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $28.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Manulife Financial by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613,635 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $406,195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,562,000 after acquiring an additional 174,580 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

