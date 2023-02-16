Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $28.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.71.
MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:MFC opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.