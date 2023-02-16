Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.93% and a return on equity of 139.43%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

