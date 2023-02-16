Mark Johnson Buys 10,000 Shares of Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) Stock

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD – Get Rating) insider Mark Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.57 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,650.00 ($24,756.94).

Boral Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It provides asphalt products, such as INNOVA system, UltraPatch, Durapave, and GATT Surfacing; bulk cement, slag, lime, dry mixes, specialty sands and gravels, and related products; and aggregates, crushed rock and roadbase, sand, recycled, specialty rocks, other quarry materials, and fill material.

