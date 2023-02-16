Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.23-$7.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.23-7.91 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.07.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.52. 695,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,708. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 141.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 71.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,659,000 after acquiring an additional 251,534 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

