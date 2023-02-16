Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.23-7.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.47. Marriott International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.23-$7.91 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.07.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $178.07. 496,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,170. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 141.89%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Marriott International by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,659,000 after purchasing an additional 251,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

