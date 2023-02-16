Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $420.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $374.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $399.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.64.

Shares of MLM traded up $26.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $382.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

