Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) CEO Keith J. Allman Sells 69,203 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.02. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Masco by 23.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

