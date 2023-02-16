Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 514,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.
Masimo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MASI traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.85. The stock had a trading volume of 162,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.71. Masimo has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Masimo
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
Featured Articles
