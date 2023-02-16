Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 514,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.85. The stock had a trading volume of 162,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.71. Masimo has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

