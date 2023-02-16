Mask Network Trading Up 11.5% This Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $288.21 million and $197.69 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network token can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00016950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00423714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,010.47 or 0.28067391 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

