MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 476,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 2.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. 223,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,578. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $611.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

