Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44.

On Friday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $2,264,560.32.

On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92.

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,120,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.67 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $132.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

