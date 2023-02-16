Maven Securities LTD Acquires Shares of 50,000 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Solar by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,727,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,932,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $72,003,000 after buying an additional 723,055 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 877,696 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $32,694,000 after buying an additional 54,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 179,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 302,813 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,800. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $47.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

