Maven Securities LTD Buys 125,000 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.27% of Talos Energy worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,223 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TALO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.54. 146,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,560. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Talos Energy

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

