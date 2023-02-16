Maven Securities LTD Takes $1.80 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 290,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.14) to GBX 1,219 ($14.80) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.1 %

CUK stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 480,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,330. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Further Reading

