Maxim Group Cuts Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Price Target to $30.00

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ESEA. Univest Sec reduced their price objective on Euroseas from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Euroseas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.37 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 85.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter worth $766,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euroseas

(Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. The company also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

