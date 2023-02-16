McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCD. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $266.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.20. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $195.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

