McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in McKesson by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $302,630,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McKesson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,275,000 after buying an additional 65,396 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson stock opened at $363.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.73 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

