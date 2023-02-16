MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Short Interest Down 10.0% in January

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 935,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MAX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 3.3 %

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 130,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,039. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

