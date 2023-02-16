Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

MRK opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average of $99.37. The company has a market cap of $271.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $10,627,156 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

