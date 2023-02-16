Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.12

Shares of Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.12 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 14.25 ($0.17). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 13.70 ($0.17), with a volume of 563,765 shares trading hands.

Metal Tiger Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £22.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.02.

About Metal Tiger

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

