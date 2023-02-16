Metis Price Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Metis has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $164,809.36 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

