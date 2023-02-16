Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Robert F. Spoerry Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,561.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,502.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,359.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,609.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $5,416,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

