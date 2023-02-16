Midas (MIDAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.75 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Midas has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $5,811.98 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00005781 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Midas Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.44130864 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $4,859.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

