Midas (MIDAS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.76 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $3,699.99 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas token can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00005863 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Midas

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.45286875 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,304.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

