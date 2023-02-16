MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.45

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 256402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $389.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.00 million. MINISO Group had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

