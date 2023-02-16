Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (OTC:MZTFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (OTC:MZTFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Mizrahi Tefahot Bank stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $36.25.
Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (MZTFF)
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizrahi Tefahot Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.