Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (OTC:MZTFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (OTC:MZTFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Mizrahi Tefahot Bank stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Company Profile

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of international, commercial, domestic, and personal banking services to individuals and businesses in Israel, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Household, Small Business, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, Business Banking, and Financial Management.

