MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) to Issue GBX 5 Dividend

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MJ Gleeson Price Performance

Shares of GLE opened at GBX 468 ($5.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £273.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 4.80. MJ Gleeson has a one year low of GBX 331 ($4.02) and a one year high of GBX 710.60 ($8.63). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 385.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 413.71.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.71) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.