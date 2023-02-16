MOBLAND Price Reaches $0.0056 (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and $437,829.58 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

MOBLAND Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBLAND using one of the exchanges listed above.

