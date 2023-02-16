Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Model N were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MODN opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $142,793.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,369 shares in the company, valued at $905,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,685 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $142,793.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,369 shares in the company, valued at $905,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $792,487.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,238.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,965 shares of company stock worth $2,363,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

