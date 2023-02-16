Monero Price Tops $164.55 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $164.55 or 0.00661254 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and $98.37 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,882.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00416069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00090489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.62 or 0.00540993 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00171965 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00188246 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,241,142 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.