Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEG. Bank of America raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $53.36 on Thursday. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $639,395.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 948,349 shares in the company, valued at $49,816,772.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $639,395.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 948,349 shares in the company, valued at $49,816,772.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $1,253,495.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares in the company, valued at $47,517,686.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,872 shares of company stock worth $6,776,957 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 191,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

