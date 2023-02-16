Morgan Stanley Downgrades Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Equal Weight

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOMO. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Hello Group stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.83. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

