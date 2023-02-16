Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Short Interest Up 15.8% in January

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EDD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 60,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,369. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

