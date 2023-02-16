Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells $2,412,135.88 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.83. 6,458,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,754,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $103.04. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8,745.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,131,000 after acquiring an additional 676,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 127,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 103,675 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

