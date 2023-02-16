Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells $2,412,135.88 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.83. 6,458,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,754,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $103.04. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.
Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8,745.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,131,000 after acquiring an additional 676,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 127,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 103,675 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.