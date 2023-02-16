Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s previous close.

MRG.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

Morguard North American Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock traded down C$0.38 on Thursday, hitting C$18.59. 15,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,282. The stock has a market capitalization of C$726.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.55. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.69.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.