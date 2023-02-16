Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.54

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.54 and traded as high as C$18.76. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$18.76, with a volume of 63,708 shares.

MRG.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.69. The stock has a market cap of C$727.71 million and a P/E ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.55.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

