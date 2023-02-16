Mount Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,314 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. EOG Resources accounts for 1.1% of Mount Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after acquiring an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in EOG Resources by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,130 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.14.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $127.29. 596,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,097. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

